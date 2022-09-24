Booker Prize winning novelist and author of Wolf Hall Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70

Booker Prize-winning novelist and author of Wolf Hall trilogy Dame Hilary Mantel has died aged 70.

Her literary agents 4th Estate Books made the announcement today, September 23, on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work,” the tweet reads.

Dame Hilary was best known for her historical trilogy Wolf Hall, about the life of Thomas Cromwell, which later became made it to TV screens and became a hit West End show.

Dame Hilary won the Man Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up the Bodies, which also won the 2012 Costa Book of the Year.

The conclusion to her ground-breaking The Wolf Hall Trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, was published in 2020 to huge critical acclaim. It became an instant number one fiction best-seller…