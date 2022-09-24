Bride carries on with her wedding even after her groom failed to show up

A bride who spent all her life savings on her wedding carried on with the ceremony after her groom stood her up.

Kayley Stead discovered her wedding to her partner of almost four years wasn’t going to hold when her mother-in-law-to-be broke the news he’d fled on the day of the wedding.

The bride was getting her hair and make-up done when it was discovered that the groom would not be attending the wedding.

Despite the heartbreak, Kayley 27, who had spent £12k on the wedding preparations, decided to go ahead with the big day on September 15 at Oxwich Bay Hotel in Swansea, with her loved ones around her.

With support from her bridal party and family, Kayley went ahead with her wedding entrance, meal, speeches, dances and even posed for professional photos without her groom.

She entered the party singing along to Lizzo’s Good As Hell with her bridal party and spent her first dance with the groomsmen, her brothers, Craig, 47, Matthew, 46, Gary, 46, and…