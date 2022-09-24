Coke Studio thrills Fans with Pasoori remix featuring Reekado Banks, Ali Sethi and Marwan Moussa

To deepen its philosophy of creating magical moments and a wonderful experience for music lovers, Coke Studio went back to its root in Pakistan as foremost Nigerian singer and songwriter, Reekado banks jumps on the Coke Studio Pasoori remix, featuring Pakistan singer, songwriter and composer, Ali Sethi & Eygptian rapper and producer, Marwan Moussa to deliver a catchy rendition to fans.

The Passori song has transcended boundaries, leaving a global audience stunned with Sethi’s soulful vibe and Gill’s blissful voice enhancing the beauty of the song even more and with the inclusion of Reekado Banks in the remix, it contains an African fusion for fans.

Coke Studio is a music collaborative reality show that seeks to bring together continental and intercontinental artists to celebrate the diversity of music and talents and this track is coming weeks after Reekado Banks, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter teamed up with renowned South African music group, Juluka on an amazing tune;…