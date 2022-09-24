I will not be numbed or cajoled to accept what does not align with my faith or family values- May, first wife of actor Yul Edochie, speaks





May Yul-Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has once again expressed her disapproval of her husband’s decision to venture into polygamy.

Recall that in April this year, Yul announced he has picked actress Judy Moghalu as his second wife and that they already have a son together.

In a piece she shared on her Instagram page this afternoon, May said she had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding her marriage. She stated that polygamy is a life choice and that no one should be compelled to accept it. The mum of four stressed that some religions| and traditions allow polygamy and that she has nothing against it but that as a person she will not be numbered or cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with her faith and family values.

She also revealed that the house she’s living in was jointly built by her and Yul.

”The ability to accept or tolerate challenges and problems in life is a virtue, and should not be misconstrued. There is…





Source: Linda Ikeji