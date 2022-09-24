“No one from my family is complaining” Peter Okoye reacts to backlash he received for kissing a fan on stage

Paul Okoye has responded after a video of him kissing a female fan during a recent performance surfaced.

 

The married father-of-two recently locked lips with a lady standing close to the stage at his concert in the Royal Herbert Hall, London (watch here).

 

People reacted by accusing him of disrespecting his wife, Lola Omotayo.

 

He has now responded on Twitter.

 

He wrote: “On stage! I throw my clothes, shoes, and even throw good and passionate kisses. No one in my family is complaining. Why e dey pain you?”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

