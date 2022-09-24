Footballer Asisat Oshoala has proposed a name change for popular app, Whatsapp.
The Super Falcons star said Whatsapp should be renamed “billing app” because there are many people asking for things on the app.
Oshoala added that she is now scared of updating her status because of this. She tweeted;
You see that WHASAPP ehn, them suppose don rename as BILLING APP……………..cus you see that Green App ehn, na BILLING full am Who curse that app edakun ?
WhatsApp think say them do good thing as them add STATUS but omo fear no go let you post
Source: Linda Ikeji