Widow recounts how her children were abducted by a former neighbour and converted to Christianity

A widow who was separated from her daughters for 5 years, after they were abducted by a former neighbour and converted to Christianity, has spoken out about her ordeal.

Aishatu Muhammad went around Lagos for five years in search of her children and when she eventually found them, her neighbour was reluctant to release them.

She recently reunited with her daughters, now aged 9 and 10, and is struggling to change their orientation after they were converted to Christianity.

The mum identified the suspect as Kudira, who lives in Adamo Olorunda, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The widow told DailyTrust that the matter had been reported to the police at Olorunda but they had showed little concern and did not initiate an investigation or effect arrest on the suspect.

Having lost her husband six years ago when they lived in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, the mother of two said she relocated to Oshogbo, in Osun State, with her two children and later fell ill.

She said due to her…