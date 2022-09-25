75-year-old grandpa, lady and 20 others arrested over tons of illicit drugs seized in seven states

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen) and 22 other suspects were arrested in operations across seven states by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, September 25, said during the operations, one Million One Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty Seven (1,001,387) bottles/capsules of banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura and tramadol as well as 2,536 kilograms of cannabis were seized and over 10 hectares of its farms destroyed in Edo and Adamawa

According to Babafemi, the septuagenarian was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday 20th September at Anguwan Sate, Mararraban Tola, Mayo Belwa council area of Adamawa where he had a cannabis plantation from where 49kg of the illicit substance was recovered.

In Kwara, at least 19,878 bottles of the banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura were intercepted by NDLEA operatives along Ilorin-Jebba…