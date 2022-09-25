Are you people mad? – Actress Uche Ogbodo slams people attacking her for not picking a side in the Yul Edochie marital saga (video)

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has slammed trolls attacking her for not picking a side in the Yul Edochie marital issues.



Uche was attacked on Saturday, September 24, for always dropping comments on the pages of first wife, May Edochie and Judy Moghalu, the second wife of the actor. Many felt she should pick a side and stop showing love to both women. They attacked her for showing love and support to Judy who they tagged ‘home breaker.’



In a video she made last night, Uche said she prefers to be neutral as she cannot be fighting with people who have no problems with her. She said she cannot also condemn Yul who is a grown man because he made a mistake and has taken his decision. She pointed that she has also made mistakes in life and Yul didn’t come out to condemn her.



She then reiterated that the affair between the actor and his second wife started six years ago and that people who are close to May knew about it but did not tell her.



She asked everyone to please leave…