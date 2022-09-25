Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has criticized elder Yoruba statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo over claims that pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated that Adebanjo has turned Afenifere into his ‘personal estate’ as Acting Leader.

Tinubu insisted that, as an individual, Adebanjo cannot equate himself with Afenifere.

“Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere. He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was no where Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.