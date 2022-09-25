House of Cards star, Robin Wright files for divorce from Clément Giraudet

House of Cards star, Robin Wright has filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Clément Giraudet.

Robin cited “irreconciable differences” as the reason for divorce and the date of seperation was listed as July 31st.

Robin and Clement who is a Saint Laurent executive do not share any child together. TMZ reported that Robin noted in the document that “pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property.”

She also checked the box to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to either of them.

The former couple began their romance back in 2017, and in August 2018 they secretly tied the knot in France.