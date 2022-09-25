Many killed as gunmen invade a Zamfara mosque

At least 11 people have been feared killed after gunmen attacked a Mosque in Ruwan Jema community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident of the area, Salisu Ibrahim told Channels Television that the terrorists invaded the community at about 1:50 pm on Friday September 23, and went straight to the community’s central mosque where people had already gathered for prayer.

They then opened fire on the worshippers, killing 11 persons while several others were injured.

They also ransacked the community and are believed to have killed other residents but the numbers have yet to be ascertained.

Ibrahim said;

“The total number of people killed is not yet certain, except the 11 people killed inside the mosque.”

Though those who survived the incident felt 15 people were killed, it turned out that four of the 15 were unconscious and not dead.

As at 7 pm on Saturday September 24, the 11 people confirmed killed had been…