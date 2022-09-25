Police arrest three members of notorious armed robbery gang in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, have arrested three members of a notorious armed robbery gang that specialise in home invasions, property and vehicle theft.

Spokesperson of the command, Josephine Ade, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were nabbed following a distress call of an armed robbery incident taking place in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, September 24.

Police arrested the suspects, Shetima Abubakar, 22; Yakubu Iliya male 22, and Haruna Amadu, male, 54, and recovered stolen Mercedes Benz GLK 350 ash colour with REG. NO. GWA 740 FM, laptop computers, mobile phones, and other valuables stolen from victims.

The PPRO said preliminary investigation indicates that about 10 armed robbers invaded residences along the Old Gwarinpa road and robbed victims of their valuables.

