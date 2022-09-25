Seven doctors to be tried for misconduct by MDCN

A hearing on reported and investigated cases of alleged professional misconducts involving seven doctors will resume on Tuesday September 27.

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) said two doctors will be arraigned for judgements. They are: Dr. Roberts Osas Ikhu-Omoregbe and Dr. Abdul-Baki Abdulganiyu Ishola.

Three others Dr. Elias Agada Anyebe, Dr. Abdullahi Ominisi Jimoh, and Dr. Kudehinbu Olajide Bola are for hearing. One Dr. Anuoluwapo Olufunmilayo Adepoju is for defence. One Dr. Gerald Onwuegbuzie is for adoption of address.

The tribunal sitting is expected to take place between Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to Thursday, September 29, from 10 am daily at the MDCN Head Office in Abuja.