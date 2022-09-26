Arms purchase for Amotekun will be backed by law – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that arms purchase for operatives of the State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps will be done in line with the law.

In his speech at the Passing-Out Parade of new recruits into the Amotekun Corps in Akure, Governor Akeredolu said the current internal security framework in the country was ineffectual and there’s need to purchase sophisticated weapons to fight back those he termed ‘marauders committing crimes against humanity.’

The Nation reported that the Ondo state Governor said the incontestable authorities of the State must be imposed in the country following threats from armed and audacious non-state actors.

Akeredolu said;