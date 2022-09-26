Germany players to receive £360,000 each if they win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Germany players will receive £360,000 each if they lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the country’s football association (DFB) said on Sunday, September 25, after agreeing on tournament bonuses with the team.

When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received £268,000 each. The new bonus for this year’s title win is up from £312,000 for the previous tournament in 2018, but unfortunately Germany crashed out in the first round.

Clearing the group stage in Qatar will earn each player £45,000 while a spot in the last eight will net them £89,000 each.

Germany have been drawn into Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan. The tournament starts on Nov. 20 and Germany opens their campaign against Japan on November 23.