Kignap kingpin, John Ewa, who used to be a cleaner in a bank paraded in Yenagoa (photos)

The police in Bayelsa state have paraded John Ewa, the suspected kidnap kingpin recently arrested in the state.

A video of Ewa showing off cash and after his arrest went viral over the weekend.

Parading the suspect and his accomplices before newsmen today September 26, the state Commissioner of Police, said that on December 8, one Akeeb Oladele Olushola ‘m’ 48, a Manager of a new generation Bank, was kidnaped at his residence at Old Commissioners Quarters Opolo. He was released on the 12th December after paying a ransom of Eighty (N80) Million Naira.

He said similarly, Danjuma Omeje, 41, a Manager of a new generation Bank in Yenagoa was kidnaped at his residence at Okaka, Yenagoa, on 30th June 2022. He was later released on 14th July 2022 after paying a ransom of 60 million naira – thirty (N30) Million Naira cash and US Dollar equivalent of thirty (N30) Million Naira.

The police commissioner said following a detailed investigation, the ring leader of the kidnap syndicate,…