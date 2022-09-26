Man dies after overdosing on loud and codeine at Lagos birthday party

Three suspects have been arrested after a 21-year-old man identified as Micheal Arigbabuwo who died after overdosing at a birthday party in Lagos.

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the incident happened on Friday September 23, in Ikorodu area of the state.

The deceased who overdosed on loud and codeine, reportedly began gasping for breath before being rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

This led to the arrest of the birthday celebrant, Ademola Adesina, 23, and two other friends identified as Abdulqudus Salawiudeen, 24, and Damilare Adelana, 23, all residents of Ikorodu.

The corpse was evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for autopsy.

Hundeyin said;