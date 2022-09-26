My mother was super proud of me while alive and even in death

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has slammed people who criticized her for sharing dildos as souvenirs at her mother’s memorial ceremony on Sunday.

A video of the actress distributing the sex toys to some ladies at the ceremony was shared online.

Responding to the backlash she received via her Instastories, Nkechi asked her critics to leave her alone. She argued that those who are bashing her do not take care of their parents as opposed to her, who made sure she cared for her mother before she died. She said her mum was proud of her when she was alive and is even proud of her in death.

Read her posts below…