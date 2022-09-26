President Buhari returns to Abuja after his participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

President Buhari has returned to Abuja after his participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He arrived in the country in the company of his son, Yusuf, and his wife, Zahra



Source: Linda Ikeji

