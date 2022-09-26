



President Buhari has returned to Abuja after his participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He arrived in the country in the company of his son, Yusuf, and his wife, Zahra See more photos below… The post President Buhari returns to Abuja after his participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji