Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine will be cleansed of sin that they committed

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church claims Russian soldiers who die in the war against Ukraine will be cleansed of all their sins, days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first mobilisation since World War Two.

Patriarch Kirill is a key Putin ally and backer of the invasion. He has previously criticised those who oppose the war and called on Russians to rally round Putin’s war.

“Many are dying on the fields of internecine warfare,” Kirill, 75, said on Sunday service, September 25, in his first Sunday address since the mobilisation order.

“The Church prays that this battle will end as soon as possible, so that as few brothers as possible will kill each other in this fratricidal war.”

“But at the same time, the Church realises that if somebody, driven by a sense of duty and the need to fulfil their oath … goes to do what their duty calls of them, and if a person dies in the performance of this duty, then they have undoubtedly committed…