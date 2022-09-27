British father splits from Ukrainian refugee he left his partner for

A security guard who started a relationship with a Ukrainian refugee after he and his partner housed her, has dumped her.

Tony Garnett, 30, started an affair with Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just days after she started living with him and his partner of ten years Lorna Garnett, 28, who is the mother of his two children.

Lorna was angry about the situation that she eventually asked Sofiia to leave the family’s home just ten days after she arrived

But she was shocked when Tony told her: “If she’s going, I’m going”.

Tony then ended his relationship with Lorna and even dissed her in a rap single he released afterwards.

Now, Tony and Russian refugee Sofiia have broken up.

Tony claims he has thrown out Sofiia after accusing her of not being able to handle alcohol and using a knife to damage a wall at their rented home.

He also accused her of interfering with his relationship with his two daughters, saying that he would always put them “first”.

He has…