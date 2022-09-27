Court nullifies all PDP primary election in Ogun

All primaries conducted by the various factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state has been nullified by a federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The judgement was given after a governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal approached the Court challenging the delegate list used during the primary by the Sikirulahi Ogundele faction of the party and held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Other candidates had also approached the Court to challenge the authenticity of the Sikirulahi Ogundele-led state executive of the party in the state.

The primaries were nullified by Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, for not following the principles of the Electoral Act.

Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo ordered a rerun of the primaries within fourteen days.