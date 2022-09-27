Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America’s top ten richest men after losing $76.8 billion in last one year

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America’s ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, due to his company’s staggering stock price drop over the last year.

The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune – $76.8 billion – since September 2021, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America’s wealthiest people, according to Forbes.

As at Tuesday, September 27, Zuckerberg’s net worth stands at $57.7 billion.

In October 2021, Facebook officially became Meta.

Since then, Meta’s Reality Labs division lost $10 billion last year, the company announced earlier this year during its earnings call. The company, which has seen its stock price drop 38 percent in the last six months, has also faced increased government scrutiny on many fronts including an FTC antitrust investigation of Zuckerberg’s company.

Meta’s Instagram and Facebook is also losing its middle aged and teenage customers to TikTok….