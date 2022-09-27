Gunman opens fire at recruitment office and wounds recruitment officer as he protests against Russian enlistment

A gunman opened fire at a conscription office in Russia today, September 26, to protest against enlistment in the Russia-Ukraine war, amid Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation.

He critically wounded a recruitment officer at the enlistment centre in Siberia, the local governor confirmed.

The incident occurred in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Irkutsk.

This comes as Russians across the country voiced their disapproval at being conscripted, with countless people fleeing across borders.

Governor Igor Kobzev said in a message on Telegram: “In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military registration and enlistment office.”

Mr Kobzev said a military commissar had been wounded in the shooting and was in a critical condition in hospital.

Video published on social media shows a man identifying himself to police officers as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin.

A separate video of the shooting shows a man firing at least one shot inside the draft office and people fleeing for their…