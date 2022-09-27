Kogi Govt seals church over alleged medical quackery and fraudulent activities, rescues chained people

Kogi State Government has sealed a church, New Jerusalem Deliverance Ministry, located in Ageva, Okene Local Government Area of the state for alleged unwholesome practices.

LIB had reported that the pastor of the church, Adeiza Peter was arrested over allegations of running labour wards for pregnant women in his church and selling “bulletproof” water to the people.

Adeiza, a music artist turned Pastor is said to have been operating the church since the year 2008.

He is currently being investigated by the police for criminal activities ranging from fraud, use of his prayer house for medical quackery, by taking deliveries and also running a psychiatric services even when it has been discovered he has no medical training.

Over 100 people mainly young women who claimed they came for prayer and had been spent months at the place, including others mentally unstable placed under chains were moved out of the prayer house at the time it was sealed on Monday…