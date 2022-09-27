Man faces jail for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl as she went shopping with friends

A pervert who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl as she went shopping with friends at Boots in Victoria Station, UK, is now facing jail.

31-year-old Ben Hooper from West Kingsdown, Kent, was caught on CCTV groping the victim at Victoria Place Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 11, at around 2.50pm. He was arrested three days later after an appeal for information by the British Transport Police.

Westminster Magistrates Court heard that after his arrest, Hooper answered no comment to all questions.

Prosecuting, Frances McCormack described the events leading up to the incident to the court, explaining that the victim ate at McDonald’s with her friends before they went down the escalator to Boots to look at skin care products.

She said: ‘The victim first noticed the defendant in the store. The victim described the defendant squeezing [the right side] of her bottom.

‘She reported it to a member of staff at Boots. The police reviewed CCTV footage. The…