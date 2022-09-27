NBA star, Anthony Edwards apologizes for posting a homophobic Instagram clip

Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards has apologized for his use of homophobic language in an Instagram video shared earlier this month during NBA media day.

The guard took to social media to post the clip from his car, in which he zooms in on a group of shirtless men on the sidewalk.

Edwards can be heard saying in the clip; ‘Look at these queer a** n****s, man. Look at the world I came to.’

In a 32-second clip shared by ESPN, the 21-year-old expressed remorse for his language in the now-deleted video.

‘I respect everybody,’ Edwards said. ‘I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that, if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team, and I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans. I’m working to be better.’

Asked if he had recognized whether his choice of words was ‘hurtful’ and if he was putting in effort to prevent derogatory language from being spread on social media, Edwards replied: ‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it right,…