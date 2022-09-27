Police officers caught on camera attacking man with stick over expired car documents undergo orderly room trial

Three police officers caught on camera assaulting a motorist for having expired vehicle documents have been summoned for guard room trial.

A video of the officers assaulting the man and some of the occupants in his car went viral on Tuesday, September 26.

In a statement released today, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Asinim Butswat disclosed that the erring officers have been invited for guard room trial while one of them has received a query.

The statement reads;