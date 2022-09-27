Woman allegedly stabs her co-wife to death

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a Ugandan woman who allegedly stabbed her co-wife to death.

The suspect, Sarah Namono, allegedly stabbed Grace Kibone several times in the head in Mathare slums, Nairobi on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Kibone was rushed to Medesins San Frontieres (MSF) Clinic along Juja road while bleeding profusely where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The alleged murder was reported by a hospital worker and the deceased Kibone’s relative.

Namono is in custody at Pangani police station where the incident was reported for investigations.

Namono is accused of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code of their country.

Detective constable Issa Ali Haret of Starehe DCI offices obtained orders at Makadara Law Courts to detain the suspect until October 9, 2022.

In an affidavit filed before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi, Haret said officers from Pangani police…