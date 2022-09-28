Collaborates With Fans To Produce 105 Ft, 2 Inches Long Braid

In what started off as an ordinary concept, initially activated in the big brother house, soon made its way into attaining the feat unimaginable in history. Lush Hair with the collective efforts of interested fans joined hands to produce the longest braid of 105 ft, 2inches on September Saturday 17, 2022 at Ikeja City Mall.

A record of 36ft long braid was officially set in the Big Brother house just a couple of days earlier during Lush Hair task. Housemates were divided into 3 groups to compete against one another in 4 stages of engagement activities i.e Stage 1: Step with Lush game, Stage 2: Find your piece Puzzle, Stage 3: Ring Toss and Stage 4: Longest Braid Challenge & Presentation.

For the Longest Braid Presentation, the teams were challenged to design outfit from the scratch and weave out the longest ponytail braid on their representative, then present the rationale to the rest.

After an intense 90 minutes of competition amongst the three teams- Team…