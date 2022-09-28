Court stops Peter Obi’s supporters from converging at Lekki toll gate

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to converge at the Lekki toll gate for the rally it plans to hold in the state on October 1st, 2022.

The court also directed the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with the order.

The judge issued the orders today while ruling on a motion for injunction brought by 10 plaintiffs, who are asking the court to, among others, restrain the LP, its presidential candidate Peter Obi, his vice Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure, and their loyalists from holding the rally.

The court also held that while the rally cannot stop at the Lekki toll gate, it can pass through the venue to access Falomo Bridge and other venues at which the rally plans to meet.

A preliminary objection filed by the defendants seeking to stop the court from hearing the motion on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction could however…