Everton confirm Allan’s permanent transfer to Emirati outfit Al Wahda after he failed to make a single Premier League appearance this season

Everton have confirmed the signing of Allan to Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.



The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Napoli for £21million two years ago, has failed to feature for Frank Lampard’s side in the Premier League this season. He fell down the pecking order at the Merseyside club after Lampard signed three new midfield signings this summer.

Allan passed his medical and agreed personal terms with Al Wahda over the weekend prior to finalising his contract on Sunday.

The Merseyside club released the following statement on Twitter: ‘Paperwork has today been completed for Allan to join Al Wahda on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. Best of luck, Allan’.

