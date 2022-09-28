FEC approves N580m for purchase of armoured vehicles for NDLEA

The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, September 28, approved N580.50m for the purchase of four armoured vehicles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Abubakar Malami, the decision to procure the armoured vehicles was taken to encourage and safeguard the lives of NDLEA operatives.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the FEC meeting, Malami said operatives of the agency have been working hard with lots of results to show for their efforts.

“Today, a memo was presented by the office of the attorney general of the federation, that is, the Federal Ministry of Justice, which was relating to a parastatal under the supervision of the office of the attorney general; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” he said.

“The purpose…