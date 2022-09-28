“I got it from my mama” Chacha Eke-Faani says her mother and grandmother were “crazy” and her daughter will “probably grow up and be a crazy little lady” (video)

Chacha Eke-Faani has taken to Instagram to speak about her mental health.

The actress also hinted at losing a baby 18 years ago.

Chacha said many mock her as a “crazy lady” but her mental health crisis is because of all the pains she’s been through.

“Most of us ladies were broken on the inside and that’s how the crazy got in and got stuck,” she said.

She then goes on to narrate the pains she’s been through, including losing a child.

She said: “That baby died and I’m still so pained. Chidielebe, I’m sorry, we lost her. 18 years gone but I never forget. Many years later, the doctors slash my belly and pulled out four little humans.

“All of a sudden, I’m people’s mummy. How do I do that with mental illness?”

She then disclosed that her mother and grandmother were crazy and she fears her daughters will be.

The actress who has three daughters said: “I didn’t ask for this life, I was born with this. I got it from my mama. My mama was a crazy woman, she told me…