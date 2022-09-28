“I hate being famous” Anthony Bourdain’s final texts before death revealed

Anthony Bourdain, the travel documentarian who committed suicide in 2018, struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals.

In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset.

“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, according to an excerpt published by the New York Times.

He added in the text: “I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”

Leerhsen also notes in the book that Bourdain and his then-girlfriend of two years, Asia Argento, often had fits of jealousy.

Five days before he died in June 2018, the CNN host saw photos of Argento, 47, dancing with French reporter Hugo Clément in a Roman restaurant the couple…