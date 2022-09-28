No state is authorized to buy automatic weapon

The presidency has waded into the controversy surrounding buying of arms for state-owned security outfits.

In a statement issued on Tuesday September 27, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, it was stated that nobody is allowed to illegally carry AK-47 or any other automatic weapons and that they must surrender them.

The presidency added that under the existing regulation, only the Office of the National Security Adviser could issue such authorization, upon proper clearance by the President and Commander-in-Chief.

The presidency also said that “no such approvals have been issued to any state government.”

The statement read;