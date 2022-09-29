Details of Chop Boii’s brutal murder and the message left on the wall with the deceased’s blood revealed

More details have emerged in the barbaric murder of Anpe Pankyes, better known as Chop Boii.

The singer, who hails from Plateau State but lives in Abuja, was found murdered earlier this week at a residence at 62 Crescent, Gwarimpa.

A friend took to Twitter to reiterate that Chob Boii was not the target but he was simply caught up in the wrong place.

Chop Boii, his producer Beerolings, and the producer’s girlfriend Blessing were all found dead in the apartment on September 27.

The killing reportedly occurred on Monday, September 26.

According to the friend who gave an update on Twitter, the killers were allowed into the compound by the security guard because the producer has a mini studio in his living room and it was “routine” for people to come in.

In the house, the killers proceeded to attack everyone they saw.

Neighbours heard the victims scream and then heard people singing “Happy Birthday” so they dismissed the shouts as a rowdy birthday…