Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife McKenzie Scott files for divorce from her second husband

MacKenzie Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, a former science teacher, are going their separate ways less than two years after getting married.

Scott married Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

Scott’s marriage to Jewett, a former teacher at her children’s school, has now ended

Ms. Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Monday, September 26, 2022, according to a copy of the filing.

In 2021, McKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett announced their marriage through a message on their webpage for the Giving Pledge, a philanthropic organization which encourages the world’s richest people to give away a majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Scott has given away billions of dollars as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune.

