Lagos State Govt commences investigation into death of 3-year-old boy in hospital

The Lagos State Government has commenced full investigations into the death of a 3-year-old boy at Eti-Osa Maternal and Childcare Centre, Lekki-Ajah, due to alleged negligence.

David Nwogu died on Friday, September 23, 2022, while undergoing medical treatment at the facility.

His mother, Loveth Nwogu, said her son had Nasal Congestion and she took him to the hospital for proper treatment.

According to her, the first night he was treated and given an injection, her child vomited and emptied his stomach before sleeping off. She alleged that the second time was what killed him.

In a video the boy’s father made immediately after he died, Mr Nwogu accused the hospital of negligence and misconduct.

He called out the medical staff for going ahead to report the incident at the Ogombo Police Station, Ajah without first explaining what led to the death of his son.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement issued on Wednesday…