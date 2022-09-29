Tinubu absent as 2023 presidential candidates sign Peace accord (photos)

The presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election converged in Abuja today September 29, to sign a peace accord.

This is coming a day after the electoral commission INEC, granted approval to political bodies to begin campaigning for the elections.

Speaking at the peace accord signing ceremony, the Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former military head of state, Abdusalami Abubakar, appealed to the 18 political parties, their presidential candidates, and spokespersons to commit to issues-based campaigns, as fake news and misinformation are already creating a toxic environment that is capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Some members of the National Peace Committee at the programme include Bishop Hassan Kukah, John Onayeikan, John Momoh, Aliko Dangote, as well as Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar. The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, amongst others.

Some of the presidential candidates at the event include…