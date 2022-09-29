Tinubu can’t run for presidency in absentia

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has claimed that he confronted All Progressives Congress Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima for sitting in the front row of the presidential peace accord signing today September 29, with candidates of other political parties while his principal was absent.

LIB reported earlier today that while candidates of leading political parties in the country were present at the event, Tinubu was conspiciously absent.

Speaking in a video after the event was concluded, Sowore claimed he confronted Shettima for sitting in the front row. He added that Tinubu can’t run for the presidency in absentia.

Sowore also confronted former Head Of State, Sani Abacha’s CSO, Al-Mustapha who is also running for presidency

Watch the video below…….