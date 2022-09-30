Marcus Rashford beats Alex Iwobi to win Premier League Player of the Month for September

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for September.

The 24-year-old England international put on an impressive show against Arsenal at the start of September, scoring twice as the Red Devils ran out 3-1 winners. He also made two assists in the month of September.

Rashford beat Philip Billing, Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jacob Ramsey, and Alex Iwobi to the award.

City star De Bruyne was shortlisted for the award but Erling Haaland was not nominated despite a string of impressive performances.