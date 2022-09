Mercy Eke took to Instagram to share the luxury items she got on her birthday.

The former Big Brother Naija reality star began the video by showing boxes of luxury items lining the stairs in her house.

Bouquets of flowers also featured among the gifts.

Upstairs, she had the gifts on display atop their boxes. There were different designer shoes, bags, jewelleries, and more.

“Spoilt ASF,” she captioned the video.

Mercy turns 29 today, September 29.

Watch the video below…