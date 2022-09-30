Nigerian serial robber dubbed ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’ arrested for over 60 armed robberies in U.S

A Nigerian-American serial armed robber, Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie, has been arrested in connection with over 60 armed robberies in the US, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday, September 27, 2022.

LAPD say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to the 29-year-old suspect.

Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit,’ Onwuemelie used a blue cloth to cover his handgun during the robberies.

“Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries,” LAPD said in a statement.

“During their investigation, RHD detectives discovered that the suspect commonly used a blue cloth to cover the handgun used in the robberies that occurred at gas stations,…