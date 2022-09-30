No going back on community policing

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has said they would be going ahead with the community policing system arrangements aimed at checkmating various crimes at local levels.

In his speech at the 11th edition of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) forum in Abuja on Thursday September 29, Usman said the force had upgraded its Police Training curriculum to cater for knowledge that will be practically used in carrying out responsibilities in line with the principle of Community-oriented policing.

He said;