Oluwabamise’s lower body part was ‘damaged’

A witness has narrated how Oluwabamise’s body was damaged when she was found murdered after boarding a BRT vehicle.

The prosecution witness spoke on Thursday, September 29, in the rape and murder trial of BRT driver, Andrew Ominnikoron.

Ominnikoron is standing trial before a Lagos High Court on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and rape.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Miss Maryjane Odezelu, on Nov. 2021.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts before Justice Sherifat Sonaike sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

On Thursday, the witness, Mr Oluwapelumi Ayanwola, the deseased’s elder brother, told the court that his sister’s pubic region was covered in blood and badly damaged.

The witness said that he found out about his sister’s murder on Feb. 28.

He said that on Feb. 27, he received a call from his brother, who was based in Kano, asking about the deceased.

“I immediately called home to find out about…