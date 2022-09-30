PDP NWC members return N122.4m to the party, claim it was paid into their accounts without their knowledge

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee have returned about N122.4 million which they claimed was paid into their accounts without their knowledge, to the party.

The money was said to be part of the over N10 billion realised by the party from nomination fees paid by aspirants.

Channels Television reported that the NWC members who returned the money are the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

While Adagunodo, Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each, Arapaja was paid N36 million.

See their letters below;