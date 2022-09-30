Peace accord I signed with Jonathan enabled peaceful conduct of 2015 elections – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Peace Accord he signed with former President Goodluck Jonathan and other presidential candidates in the build-up to the 2015 elections contributed to the peaceful conduct of the polls.

The president stated this when the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, Gen.Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), visited him at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, September 29.

Buhari urged politicians who signed the Peace Accord and their supporters to abide by its content in the 2023 general elections.

The process, according to Buhari, was aimed at committing political parties, aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

Buhari said:

“The timing of the First National Peace Accord is significant considering political party campaigns have already commenced in the country.

“The initiatives undertaken by the NPC are commendable as these efforts would ensure issue-based campaigns.