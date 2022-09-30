Telecom operators threaten to shutdown banks’ USSD services over N80bn debt

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has threatened to disconnect banks in the country from the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) over rising debt.

Members of ALTON include MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile, and other telecoms operators.

Some banks and the Telecom operators disagreed last year after the network providers threatened to prevent bank customers from accessing the USSD platform.

The disagreement was settled after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) intervened in the matter.

A meeting between stakeholders the two industries’ stakeholders led to an increase in the USSD bank charge to N6.98 per transaction effective from March 16, 2021.

The Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, who spoke at the ICT Growth Conference in Lagos on Thursday, September 29, said the debt owed by the banks to the telecommunications companies has increased from N42 billion in 2021 to N80…